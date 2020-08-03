A Glimpse at What Going 'Back to School' Looks Like in the St. Louis Area

Virtual lessons. Socially distanced classrooms. Face masks. As the new school year kicks off this month, metro area students, staff and parents are facing the new normal sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic, from online learning to in-person instruction – at a safe distance.

To ensure a secure, successful academic year for students, local education leaders are implementing a number of new measures. Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School in Ladue, for example, will offer both on-campus and distance learning to accommodate every student’s needs.

“While MICDS was able to pivot successfully to distance learning in the spring, we recognize that connecting with one another, albeit in masks and at a safe distance, is both educationally and developmentally more appropriate and is preferred by most of our students,” says Jay Rainey, the head of school.

To accomplish this, MICDS students and staff will begin each school day with a health screening, in accordance with St. Louis County Department of Public Health guidelines. “We will ask parents to administer a temperature check and complete a brief online medical questionnaire for each student as a condition of attendance,” Rainey says.

The school’s facilities also have been adapted for social distancing. “We will avoid large-group gatherings and provide lunch service in classrooms to further reduce the likelihood of coronavirus contagion,” Rainey says.

Following health department guidelines, all staff and students will be required to wear face masks except when eating or drinking, or for instances with young children when the risks of mishandling the mask do not outweigh the benefits of the mask, Rainey says, adding that frequent handwashing will be encouraged, hand sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the campus, and all buildings will be thoroughly disinfected at the end of each school day.