'A Delicate Balance': Senior Living Facilities Staff Work to Protect, Encourage Residents and Their Families

When Rudi Heider contracted COVID-19 at age 106, he doubted he would survive. But on April 29, he celebrated his recovery on his 107th birthday, making him one of the oldest people in the country to beat the coronavirus.

According to a press release from Friendship Village Chesterfield, the senior living community where Heider resides, staff there organized a birthday party with balloons, cards, his favorite pie (lemon meringue) and his family. Through his apartment window, Heider saw and visited with his son and granddaughter for the first time since January.

Friendship Village and other senior facilities have been in the spotlight lately for how they’re working to protect a vulnerable population from the rampant virus. No-visitation policies have upset residents and families, but staff are finding innovative and safe ways to allow familial interaction.

Candice Brown, vice president and administrator of Barnes-Jewish Extended Care in Clayton, says daily operation requires “a delicate balance” of upholding strict safety precautions while trying to provide a sense of community and normalcy. Staff have been regularly scheduling Skype video calls and outdoor courtyard visits between residents and their families to help maintain those lines of communication.

“We are blessed to have a courtyard here on our properties where it’s actually fenced in, so we’ve taken advantage of that and used that as an opportunity to have more in-person visits,” Brown says.