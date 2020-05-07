A Close-Up on Distance Learning: How St. Louis Metro Area Schools Educate During the Pandemic

If COVID-19 and pandemic have become the nouns of the moment, a similar distinction should hold for the verb pivot, with few professions collectively pivoting more adroitly than educators.

In response to an inquiry of many local school districts, representatives from three offer highlights of how they responded to coronaviral complications.

“When we left for spring break on March 14, it seemed unreal to think we might not return on Monday, March 23, as planned … ,” relates Dr. Jim Wipke, the superintendent of Ladue Schools. “We said we’d be in touch if there were any announcements or changes.

“That now seems like one of the biggest understatements I’ve ever made.”

The next 10 days, Wipke continues, went like a whirlwind, with change upon change – especially wrestling with “‘distance learning,’ a concept most of us had never conceived of, much less planned for. If you’d asked me before all this how I felt about our teachers, I would have told you they are outstanding, committed and truly care about our students.

“That, too, seems like an understatement to me now. I could not be more proud of how each of them has handled this challenge. They’ve been creative, organized, professional and compassionate. They’ve shared ideas and retooled on the fly when necessary. Their efforts have been nothing less than extraordinary. …

“In my mind, our teachers and staff are heroes of the 2020 pandemic!”

Lisa Wade, communications specialist with the Kirkwood School District, describes how it, too, pivoted.