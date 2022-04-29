8 Waterfalls Within a Day’s Drive or Less From Ladue

Welcome the rainy season with a visit to Mother Nature’s most dramatic geographic features close enough for a daytrip from the greater St. Louis metropolitan area. Here’s your guide to finding both wet-weather and year-round waterfalls in the Show Me State and Illinois.

WET-WEATHER FALLS

Don Robinson State Park

Byrnesville Road, Cedar Hill, Missouri, mostateparks.com/park/don-robinson-state-park

Where: 45 minutes from Ladue

Trail Difficulty: Moderate

Bring Along: Binoculars for birdwatching, little ones and leashed dogs

Wear hiking boots to take on the Sandstone Canyon Trail. In under 3 hours, you can cover the almost 4-mile loop, but stop off and enjoy the scenery, from cheerful wildflowers to active avians, as well as the canyon pool with a wet-weather waterfall. Once the personal property and sanctuary of the late metro area entrepreneur Don Robinson, this incredible escape feels a world away though not far from the urban area.

Hickory Canyons Natural Area

Sprott Road, Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, mdc.mo.gov

Where: Less than 1½ hours from Ladue