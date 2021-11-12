5 Ways to Encourage a Love of Reading in Kids

My wife and I are cleaning out our extra bedrooms and trying to determine what to do with the hundreds of books we have purchased for our grandkids. Our five grandchildren loved reading these simple books when they were younger, but now reading seems to be a chore for them. What happened?

Explanations I’ve heard include “Reading is boring,” “I don’t have time to read,” “It’s not fun” and “It’s too hard.” Learning to read can be a challenge for some, and books can be intimidating. Schools emphasize performance and not the pursuit of reading for leisure. Everyone, including children, uses electronics for communication in the modern age. We are now accustomed to using our devices for quick and easily digestible bits of information.

So how can we encourage our children and grandchildren to read? A few tried-and-true tactics to try include: