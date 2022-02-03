5 Ways to Commemorate Black History Month in the St. Louis Metro Area

February is Black History Month, and the St. Louis metro area provides ample opportunity to observe the occasion in 2022. Below are a few ways to do so in person and online. Please visit each organization or business’ website for updated pandemic-related protocols.

Celebrate Black Performing Artists

Arts organizations across the metro area will celebrate Black History Month with special productions prominently featuring Black performers. The Metro Area Theater Company will present “Last Stop on Market Street” with jazz legend Denise Thimes starring in this “Motown-meets-hip-hop” musical, live at The Grandel theater on Feb. 6 through 27, as well as streaming Feb. 11 through 27.

On Feb. 25, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and IN UNISON Chorus will come together for “Lift Every Voice: A Black History Month Celebration” at 7:30 p.m., led by conductor Kevin McBeth and vocalist Capathia Jenkins. “This annual evening of reflective and soulful music is one to remember,” the SLSO website promises.

The Chamber Music Society of St. Louis will be “celebrating Black History Month with music by African American and Afro-Caribbean composers” at its “Suites, Spirituals and Dances” concert at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries. A virtual concert will stream later at 9 a.m. on March 8.