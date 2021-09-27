5 St. Louis-Based Photographers That Have Unique Approaches to Capturing Family Photos

Family photos can serve as wall art in your home, office décor, a focal point of your holiday cards, a new profile picture on social media and so much more. The experience of taking those photos can be a more creative, memorable experience when you imagine beyond the standard everyone-look-at-the-camera-and-smile tradition.

Locally based photographers offer a variety of photography packages and approaches to capturing you and your loved ones in their element – whether that’s outdoors, in a studio or inside your own home. Here is a sample of what’s available in the metro area. Remember to ask about digital files, photo prints and albums, depending on your needs.

Emily Lucarz Photography

Emily Lucarz is a mom to two boys who understands the value of a moment frozen in time. Her photography captures candid moments that document any and every season in a family’s life, producing crisp, bright images with balanced, natural tones.

“We don’t overly pose, but I do direct,” she states on her website. “Expect to have the majority of your photos be of natural interactions. I will grab all the random in-between moments not everyone sees.”

Lucarz offers indoor sessions at her natural-light studio, lifestyle sessions inside clients’ homes and outdoor sunset sessions. “My studio is white, and families love the classic clean look, which can stay nonseasonal year-round and they will never look dated,” Lucarz notes.

Opt for a one-hour session or 20-minute mini session – but whatever you do, book the session well in advance to secure your preferred experience. Keep an eye on Lucarz’s Instagram and Facebook pages for holiday-themed session information, which she expects to publicize in early October.