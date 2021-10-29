Yuppy Puppy Pet Spa: The Luxury Resort Your Fur Baby Deserves

Since 2003, Yuppy Puppy Pet Spa has been striving to be a special space for pets to stay, play and even learn how to obey. After recently being voted Coolest Pet Resort in America by PETS+ magazine, it’s safe to say the spa is doing a doggone good job.
“Yuppy Puppy, I would say, is truly a home away from home for all services,” says Yuppy Puppy owner Jessica Cooke. “It’s a luxury pet hotel, spa, doggy day care and training facility that customizes stays for each individual pet.”
Cooke created the concept based on her own beloved fur baby.
“When I opened up Yuppy Puppy, I had a spoiled pug that I spoiled unintentionally,” Cooke says. “She wouldn’t eat unless I would hand her her food, and I really wanted to have a place for dogs like my baby, where whatever they’re used to at home, that would be mimicked wherever they were going to stay if I needed to leave them while I was on vacation.”
It’s that personalized approach – whether your dog or cat prefers an active or more intimate stay, needs early bird or night owl feedings or potty breaks, etc. – that Cooke thinks makes Yuppy Puppy’s services stand out.
“I think it’s really important to have that really customized and personalized feel for whatever service,” Cooke says. “We want the dogs to get excited when their owners get in the car and pull up at Yuppy Puppy.”
With options like turndown service, room service and Sunday brunch available, to name a few, your furry friend will be fast to fur-give you for leaving him or her behind for a bit. But Cooke believes it’s more than just the boutique feel of the Cottleville and O’Fallon, Missouri, facilities that makes Yuppy Puppy stand out – it’s also the company culture.
“It’s not just a job – it’s a way of life,” Cooke says. “Our tagline is ‘We love what we do.’ If somebody starts with us, and they’re kind of just going through the motions, and they’re not adding that extra care or that ‘wow’ factor that’s expected, we part ways … We just genuinely care about creating those relationships.”
Yuppy Puppy takes that compassion one step further through its Yuppy Puppy Forever nonprofit rescue program, which focuses on orphaned animals that are displaced due to their owners being deceased or ill.
“We’ve adopted out more than 700 dogs, and we just continue to grow,” Cooke says. “Rescue is such a big part of what we have become now that my goal is to get a facility just like Yuppy Puppy so all these rescues could be spoiled and in a home environment. … I would love to have a top-notch rescue facility like no one’s ever seen before. That’s kind of my goal.”
Yuppy Puppy Pet Spa, multiple locations, 636-625-0030, yuppypuppyspa.com