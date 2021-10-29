Yuppy Puppy Pet Spa: The Luxury Resort Your Fur Baby Deserves

Since 2003, Yuppy Puppy Pet Spa has been striving to be a special space for pets to stay, play and even learn how to obey. After recently being voted Coolest Pet Resort in America by PETS+ magazine, it’s safe to say the spa is doing a doggone good job.

“Yuppy Puppy, I would say, is truly a home away from home for all services,” says Yuppy Puppy owner Jessica Cooke. “It’s a luxury pet hotel, spa, doggy day care and training facility that customizes stays for each individual pet.”

Cooke created the concept based on her own beloved fur baby.

“When I opened up Yuppy Puppy, I had a spoiled pug that I spoiled unintentionally,” Cooke says. “She wouldn’t eat unless I would hand her her food, and I really wanted to have a place for dogs like my baby, where whatever they’re used to at home, that would be mimicked wherever they were going to stay if I needed to leave them while I was on vacation.”

It’s that personalized approach – whether your dog or cat prefers an active or more intimate stay, needs early bird or night owl feedings or potty breaks, etc. – that Cooke thinks makes Yuppy Puppy’s services stand out.

“I think it’s really important to have that really customized and personalized feel for whatever service,” Cooke says. “We want the dogs to get excited when their owners get in the car and pull up at Yuppy Puppy.”

With options like turndown service, room service and Sunday brunch available, to name a few, your furry friend will be fast to fur-give you for leaving him or her behind for a bit. But Cooke believes it’s more than just the boutique feel of the Cottleville and O’Fallon, Missouri, facilities that makes Yuppy Puppy stand out – it’s also the company culture.