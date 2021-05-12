Women of Achievement Names 2021 Honorees

The metro area’s Women of Achievement organization has announced the 10 female leaders who will be honored this year for their volunteer service.

The 2021 St. Louis Women of Achievement Award recipients are:

Lourdes Trevino Bailon, Community Welfare

Rebeccah L. Bennett, Equitable Leadership

Susan Colangelo, Social Justice Artist

Annette A. Eckert, Teen Advocate

Lannis E. Hall, Health Advocacy

Rachel Goldman Miller, Lifetime Service

Carole Splater, Community Betterment

Grace Elizabeth Strobel, Youth Outreach

Cassie A. Strom, Veterans Advocacy

Cheryl D. S. Walker, Impactful Leadership

“The 2021 honorees provide volunteer services that impact individuals and families; transform businesses, organizations and communities; advance awareness on many of issues of our day; and inspire people to recognize their possibilities and purpose in life,” Women of Achievement president Marian Nunn stated in a press release.

The honorees were selected from nominations submitted throughout the metro area. The organization sought out women “who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to the betterment of the St. Louis region through voluntary contributions, volunteer leadership and a significant breadth of a volunteer career,” the release states.

This year’s honorees will take part in an awards celebration filmed at various Kranzberg Arts Foundation venues in St. Louis’ Grand Center Arts District. The hour-long celebration will be broadcast in September on the Nine Network of Public Media – Channel 9 and also re-broadcast on the Women of Achievement’s website.