Women of Achievement Names 2021 Honorees

The metro area’s Women of Achievement organization has announced the 10 female leaders who will be honored this year for their volunteer service.
The 2021 St. Louis Women of Achievement Award recipients are:
Lourdes Trevino Bailon, Community Welfare
Rebeccah L. Bennett, Equitable Leadership
Susan Colangelo, Social Justice Artist
Annette A. Eckert, Teen Advocate
Lannis E. Hall, Health Advocacy
Rachel Goldman Miller, Lifetime Service
Carole Splater, Community Betterment
Grace Elizabeth Strobel, Youth Outreach
Cassie A. Strom, Veterans Advocacy
Cheryl D. S. Walker, Impactful Leadership
“The 2021 honorees provide volunteer services that impact individuals and families; transform businesses, organizations and communities; advance awareness on many of issues of our day; and inspire people to recognize their possibilities and purpose in life,” Women of Achievement president Marian Nunn stated in a press release.
The honorees were selected from nominations submitted throughout the metro area. The organization sought out women “who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to the betterment of the St. Louis region through voluntary contributions, volunteer leadership and a significant breadth of a volunteer career,” the release states.
This year’s honorees will take part in an awards celebration filmed at various Kranzberg Arts Foundation venues in St. Louis’ Grand Center Arts District. The hour-long celebration will be broadcast in September on the Nine Network of Public Media – Channel 9 and also re-broadcast on the Women of Achievement’s website.
Viewers can expect a similar structure to last year’s broadcast in lieu of the Women of Achievement Luncheon, which was held annually prior to the COVID-19 pandemic to honor award recipients. The press release promises an awards ceremony that highlights each honoree’s impact on the metro area community.
“Once again, we recognize and honor phenomenal women committed to causes they believe in,” Nunn says. “Their extraordinary volunteer service and volunteer leadership remind us we are fortunate to have such strong, committed, passionate and courageous women in the St. Louis region.”
Women of Achievement, 314-896-4962, woastl.org