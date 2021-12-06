Whitfield School Announces New Leadership Program for Juniors and Seniors

Nearly two decades after graduating, a Whitfield School alumnus is giving back with an invaluable new opportunity.
The Glassman Leaders Program was launched in 2021 by 2002 graduate Robert Glassman. It’s designed to make a difference in the lives of current and future students – as well as the school itself.
“Whitfield made me realize my potential – it helped me become confident in who I was and what I was capable of doing,” says Glassman in a press release announcing the program.
As a trial attorney in Los Angeles, Glassman litigates large and complex personal injury, wrongful death and product defect cases on behalf of individuals, and this year, he was recognized as one of The Best Lawyers in America by the peer-review service of that name.
The alumnus first met with John Delautre, Whitfield’s head of school, to explore how he could make a difference for the school. This initial meeting kicked off conversations among Whitfield’s advancement team, and soon, they’d settled on creating a program that matched Glassman’s passions and philanthropic goals with the priorities of the school.
“At the core of our school are people of integrity, vision, humor and generosity,” says Kelly Edwards, director of development at Whitfield. “Our academic program is rooted in character education, delivered through the Habits of Mind & Heart curriculum. This curriculum encourages critical reflection for academic and personal growth, deepens social and emotional intelligence, and shapes the personal strengths of our students so that they have the resilience and moral awareness to be effective citizens and leaders.”
The Glassman Leaders Program is designed to supplement and advance these goals. Juniors and seniors who have participated or currently are participating in Whitfield’s Leadership Development Series can apply for the program. After a rigorous interview process, one junior and one senior are selected to participate.
During the program, students develop their public speaking and leadership skills through on- and off-campus coursework and mentorship. Participants also attend an eight-week Dale Carnegie course, which focuses on building communication skills for businesspeople and students alike. The inaugural Glassman Leaders Program students are Evie Doles (class of 2023) and Dean Warren (class of 2022).
“We believe that the Glassman Leaders Program will enrich the leadership curriculum within Whitfield’s Habits of Mind & Heart program,” Edwards adds. “It will further encourage opportunities for students to develop as leaders, allowing them to make a difference, take a stand and become role models for others.”
