What Pivoting Looks Like in Colleges Amid a Pandemic: 7 Lessons Learned

After a year of unimaginable losses – of friends, family, jobs and personal freedom – many have adopted the state of mind that our best days are behind us and the future is bleak.

This is perhaps especially the case in higher education, where even choosing a college has become a matter of life and death. We have moved from a time when colleges were a community’s lifeblood – providing jobs, culture and diversity of thought and experience – to a time when many college campuses have become COVID-19 hotspots, bringing rising infection rates and fear to the communities they once enriched.

When I started my presidency at Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont, on July 1, our students had been sent home, and the pandemic was ravaging the country. Leading a college through a pandemic during a time of economic upheaval, social unrest, racial injustice, a divisive political landscape and a climate crisis has been the greatest test of my professional career. Yet I believe the true test of a leader is finding ways to pivot in an uncertain world and meet challenges with innovation and creativity.

Even as we approach another year of challenges, I feel optimistic about the future. There are lessons to be learned for organizations, leaders and individuals. The following lessons are ones we will take forward in defining what 2021 looks like on our campus: