Well Inspired Travels Helps St. Louisans Plan the Ultimate Getaway

Well Inspired Travels wants to make your wildest travel dreams come true.
The global luxury travel company is co-owned by retired St. Louis Blues player, Hockey Hall of Famer, Stanley Cup winner and two-time Olympic gold medalist Chris Pronger and his wife, Lauren, a multicertified health coach. Well Inspired Travels tailors each trip with custom wellness experiences for transformative travels at hidden gems and sought-after destinations around the world.
“We offer anything from girlfriends’ getaways to immersive wellness retreats to bachelor parties to honeymoons,” says Lauren Pronger, whose certifications include the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, Wellness Tourism Association, Nutritious Life, American Association of Drugless Practitioners, Lagree Fitness and Juvo Board. “We encourage clients to try something new … [to push] yourself out of your comfort zone. If you’re scared of heights, do a ropes course, or for high-stress CEOs and athletes, we can find tranquil properties with wellness offerings.”
Whether it’s a mountain adventure, seaside retreat or metropolitan excursion, the boutique travel business offers families, couples and small groups, such as corporate leadership teams, easy access to luxurious VIP amenities and personalized travel, from private plane charters to yacht cruises, all so they can focus on wellness, growth and bonding opportunities that refresh their minds, bodies and spirits.
“We want to help people get the most out of their travel experience, whether they’re foodies or adventure junkies,” Chris Pronger says. “Whether you’re an athlete, entertainer, CEO or business owner, we all go through a very similar path and pressure points … It’s about understanding who they are and steering them toward the right destination.”
In 2018, the Prongers’ passion for wellness coupled with their travel bug led them to launch Well Inspired Travels. During Chris Pronger’s 18-year NHL career – which included a decade with the St. Louis Blues, who will retire his No. 44 jersey in January – Lauren Pronger was along for the ride. “Chris always had the pressure to perform and always be the best of the best, so he was regimented in eating a certain way and working out a certain way,” she explains.
That gave her an idea: to plan their trips as a couple and later as a family (with three kids, now teens – Jack, George and Lilah) around places that focused on wellness, from healthy cuisine in various dietary styles to physical activities such as different yoga disciplines. Soon, Lauren Pronger says Chris’ fellow professional athletes and their wives were asking her to book similar getaways for their families: “People would start to reach out to me, saying my husband is the same way [in his diet and training regimen] and asking, ‘Can you plan the same trip for us?’”
What started as a fun favor for friends organically evolved into Well Inspired Travels, with Lauren Pronger at the creative helm and Chris Pronger handling the business side, while the company’s name emerged from her late father’s wellness travel journey. “When I was a little girl … my father was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer, and he had three young kids with my mom at the time,” she recalls. “Doctors gave him a year or two to live … and he said, ‘I want to go see the world.’”
The family fulfilled her dad’s wishes. During the summers when he was off chemotherapy treatment, they traveled abroad throughout Europe, as well as Asia, where her dad learned about Eastern holistic medicine. “He was full of life and had his energy back,” she recalls, “so I looked to travel as almost a magical, healing power and saw the joy it brought to my family.” Lauren’s father went on to live cancer-free to age 70.
These days, Lauren is proudly carrying on that wellness travel tradition with her own family and happily helping other families do the same through Well Inspired Travels. The Pronger family’s favorite treks have included horseback riding, mountain biking and fly fishing at adventurous locales such as Brush Creek Ranch in Wyoming, while Chris and Lauren Pronger have recharged at serene hideaways like Hotel Esencia in Mexico. “While you may not be doing your regular cardio or weightlifting routines,” she says, “being active in other ways can balance your mind, body and spirit.”
Well Inspired Travels, wellinspiredtravels.com