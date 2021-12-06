Well Inspired Travels Helps St. Louisans Plan the Ultimate Getaway

“We want to help people get the most out of their travel experience, whether they’re foodies or adventure junkies,” Chris Pronger says. “Whether you’re an athlete, entertainer, CEO or business owner, we all go through a very similar path and pressure points … It’s about understanding who they are and steering them toward the right destination.”

In 2018, the Prongers’ passion for wellness coupled with their travel bug led them to launch Well Inspired Travels. During Chris Pronger’s 18-year NHL career – which included a decade with the St. Louis Blues, who will retire his No. 44 jersey in January – Lauren Pronger was along for the ride. “Chris always had the pressure to perform and always be the best of the best, so he was regimented in eating a certain way and working out a certain way,” she explains.

That gave her an idea: to plan their trips as a couple and later as a family (with three kids, now teens – Jack, George and Lilah) around places that focused on wellness, from healthy cuisine in various dietary styles to physical activities such as different yoga disciplines. Soon, Lauren Pronger says Chris’ fellow professional athletes and their wives were asking her to book similar getaways for their families: “People would start to reach out to me, saying my husband is the same way [in his diet and training regimen] and asking, ‘Can you plan the same trip for us?’”

What started as a fun favor for friends organically evolved into Well Inspired Travels, with Lauren Pronger at the creative helm and Chris Pronger handling the business side, while the company’s name emerged from her late father’s wellness travel journey. “When I was a little girl … my father was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer, and he had three young kids with my mom at the time,” she recalls. “Doctors gave him a year or two to live … and he said, ‘I want to go see the world.’”