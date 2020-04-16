Ways to Support the St. Louis Community During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Amid a global health crisis, the metro area is coming together to support those severely impacted by the spread of COVID-19.

Ladue News has here enumerated a number of ways to get help and to give help locally during these uncertain times.

INCOME AID:

The Gateway Resilience Fund: St. Louis is answering the community’s call during the COVID-19 crisis. Individual owners and entities are coming together to build The Gateway Resilience Fund, an initiative that can offer short-term monetary relief to employees and owners within the service and retail industries. Individuals may be granted up to $500. For details on eligibility and how to apply, visit stlgives.org/covid19/gateway-resilience-fund.

Good for the Grove: St. Louis’ Takashima Records and Stag Beer, with support from the merchant group of that municipality’s Grove business district and Park Central Development, have created an ongoing fundraiser to support service industry workers affected by the crisis. Grove Community Improvement District Service workers are eligible but must show qualification through their employers. Grove business owners can provide relief for furloughed employees by contacting Matt Leach at matt@takashimarecords.com. Visit the Good for The Grove GoFundMe page to learn more.

The Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis: Partnering with the St. Louis Community Foundation, the RAC’s $100,000 Artist Relief Fund aids artists and creatives whose incomes have been directly impacted by the current crisis. Applications for individual $500 and $1,000 grants are available at racstl.org/covid19.