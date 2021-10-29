U.S. Army Veteran Partners With International Institute of St. Louis to Welcome Afghan Refugees to Metro Area

August was a tough month for Charles Mullenger, a former U.S. Army captain and St. Louis native. The news that Kabul fell to Taliban forces in Afghanistan triggered feelings of defeat and grief – feelings he knows many U.S. military veterans who served in Afghanistan have felt lately.

“We spent 20 years attempting to build up the Afghan national army and Afghan national/local police, and other security forces, so that they could maintain a solid nation-state moving forward, and it appears now that all [of the evidence] of that hard work vanished when you see the Taliban come in and take over that quickly,” Mullenger says.

Mullenger entered active military duty in 2010 and spent about a year in 2012 and 2013 serving in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. In 2015, he was honorably discharged and has since become president and CEO of Ethos Preparedness, an emergency equipment designer and manufacturer based in the metro area.

Although it’s been a couple of months since U.S. troops officially pulled out of Afghanistan and the devastating takeover that followed, Mullenger explains that bleak emotions still weigh heavily on former and current service members and have spurred some individuals, like him, to take action domestically by pivoting their attentions toward Afghan refugees. And as thousands of Afghans are planned to arrive in the U.S. this fall, the long journey of resettling has just begun.

This summer, the Emergency Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021, authorized 8,000 additional Special Immigrant Visas for Afghans, according to the U.S. Department of State.