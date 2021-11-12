This St. Louis Female-Owned Design Company Empowers Small-Business Owners to Build 'Confidently Cohesive' Brands

Megan Schmitz of Praxis Design Studio is in the business of building dreams. You’ve likely seen her work being used by one of your favorite local vendors, such as Patty’s Cheesecakes in City Foundry or Sisters Sandwich Shoppe. Schmitz works to fuel small businesses through her expansive design services, and realizing the passion of small-business owners drives Schmitz in her own work.

“I firmly believe that everybody deserves access to great design so that their brand, their passion, is showcased in its best and brightest light,” the entrepreneur says. “I want to help other people put their dreams out into the world.”

Schmitz gained her expertise from working at an advertising agency, where she managed commercial retail brands through process development, art direction, media design, image adjustments and file creation. This wide exposure to industry practices serves her well in assisting others with the challenges of defining brand identity, building an online presence and even preparing for future collateral needs.

“It’s great to help guide them through not just the aesthetic aspect but also the functional side,” Schmitz says. “Having that knowledge base and experience has been invaluable. My background lends itself to being able to offer a variety of services to my clients.”