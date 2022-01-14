This St. Louis Area Health Care Worker Used Crafting to Cope With Pandemic Stress – and Then Turned It Into a Business

Emily Owen needed a way to relieve stress.
As a critical care clinical pharmacy specialist, her days in the intensive care unit were taxing, both physically and emotionally. To help handle the realities of working in health care, Owen started making crafts as gifts for friends, which were a success all around. So when COVID-19 hit a year later, she took a leap.
“I started learning more about the ins and outs of running a business and started working with a business coach, Megan Smidt, and have been growing things from there,” says Owen, who launched her brand, Roaming Druggist, in 2019. “I ran it as a hobby for about a year and a half, and it has taken about a year of hard work to turn it into a legitimate business.”
Roaming Druggist sells a stock of entirely handmade goodies and gifts, including earrings, cork bulletin boards and holiday ornaments. Owen had to take the time to learn how to make much of what she sells today, but it’s this creative challenge that offered an outlet to her tension.
“On a good day, working in an ICU can be stressful, and the pandemic added an additional level of stressors,” Owen says. “As a pharmacist, I use a lot of analytical skills in a high-pressure environment, and being able to create was one of the most helpful things to maintain balance through this stressful time. I also really enjoy learning new skills, and figuring out the different aspects of running a business has been another enjoyable aspect.”
Shoppers can find Owen’s products online at roamingdruggist.com and in retailers throughout the metro area, including LoKey Designs, Lass & Laddie, Sweet boutique, The Wagamama and the Missouri History Museum. Right now, Owen is focused on building relationships with local retailers by expanding her wholesale operation, as well as introducing new products for customers.
This effort includes custom orders. Owen says she loves helping clients bring their ideas to life, whether doing so involves a single ornament or a hand-designed sign. This expression of joy, she hopes, will help others handle the strain of daily life.
“I also use my business to try to spread encouragement,” she says. “Both in the messages on my products and the messages I share on social media, I do my best to be a positive and encouraging voice amongst all of the negativity and hardship of the past two years.”
Roaming Druggist, 314-458-6830, roamingdruggist.com