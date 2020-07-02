The New Workplace: St. Louis Metro Area Employers Describe Changes in the COVID-19 Era

As the metro area’s major employers weather the COVID-19 pandemic, they are putting people first. From socially distant office spaces to virtual services hosted from home, the safety of employees, customers and communities is at the forefront of their new normal.

Metro area-based company Enterprise Holdings implemented remote working for employees of its local administrative offices and corporate campuses in early March that will continue at least through the summer.

At Enterprise Rent-A-Car branch locations that remain open to serve customers, temporary operational changes include curbside rental transactions. “Each of our vehicles is thoroughly cleaned between every rental and backed with the Complete Clean Pledge, [including] washing, vacuuming, general wipe-down and sanitizing with a disinfectant that meets leading health authority requirements, with particular attention to more than 20-plus high-touch points,” says Margi Dolan, vice president of human resources at Enterprise Holdings’ corporate headquarters.

Edward Jones, which has more financial advisors than any other firm in North America, has enhanced its digital offerings to better serve clients during the pandemic. As its staff of about 4,500 back-office associates in Des Peres and Maryland Heights and 1,500 financial advisors from its client-facing branches work from home, they are virtually communicating with clients.

“Our firm’s client base spans a wide demographic with many different needs and expectations, and we are tailoring our response to fit their needs,” principal Jodi Gay says.