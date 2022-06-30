The New Events Space Opening in St. Louis This Fall

A new events venue in St. Louis dubbed The Hawthorn is ready to book events – including galas, concerts and weddings – starting this fall.
“The new space, located at 2225 Washington Ave., will be a versatile venue available for special events such as weddings, galas and business events in addition to midsize concerts,” says Shelby Huggins, events director for The Hawthorn. “The Hawthorn, which is currently under construction, is now taking bookings.”
The 10,000-square-foot space has a standing capacity of 1,300 people and accommodates more than 300 people in banquet-style seating, making it “equally suited for weddings, holiday parties, fundraising events, corporate functions and more,” Huggins says.
She adds: “The beauty of the space is its versatility. A full-size stage and the highest-quality production (lighting and audio) are also available for event clients.”
Huggins describes the space as industrial chic with moody undertones, allowing The Hawthorn to provide an appealing aesthetic – or at least a blank canvas – for almost any event.
People are also reading…
“We love the storied character of the building,” Huggins says. “Its wide-open floor plan really allows each event client to bring their vision to life.”
Located in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood, The Hawthorn will be managed by Marathon Live, a Nashville-based company. Huggins says the team is optimistic about the location and what the space can offer those in need of a large venue.
“There are other amazing event spaces in the downtown area, but they are often limited in available space,” Huggins notes.
Although The Hawthorn is currently under construction, those interested in booking the venue may contact the venue at events@thehawthornstl.com to learn more or to schedule a walk-through when the space is ready.
The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 314-887-0877, thehawthornstl.com