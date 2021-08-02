The Metro Area Initiatives Currently Examining the History of Racial Inequity in St. Louis

The 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis may be remembered for marvelous inventions such as the X-ray machine and immense palatial exhibition buildings. However, independent researcher and interdisciplinary artist Janna Añonuevo Langholz wants people to remember it another way: as the site of one of the largest human zoos of the time.

“One of the biggest omissions in public understanding is how many preventable deaths there were, due to how poorly people were treated on their trip to and during the fair,” Añonuevo Langholz says. “The 1904 World’s Fair shouldn’t be remembered for its grandeur, but as an event that was particularly harmful to Filipinos and people of color, the legacy of which carries into the present day.”

Today, Añonuevo Langholz is the caretaker of the Philippine Village Historical Site, spanning 40 acres in Clayton. She has uncovered all of the unmarked grave sites of Filipinos and indigenous people who were taken from their homelands and exploited at the fair, and aims to commemorate them by ensuring history remembers their names.

“Learning about the number of deaths that occurred in the Philippine Village has made this project personal and emotionally taxing,” the Filipino American and native St. Louisan says. “However, knowing that has propelled me forward to do them justice.”

Añonuevo Langholz is not alone in this mission. Many other metro area initiatives are also currently examining and addressing the history of racial inequity in St. Louis. For example, Washington University in St. Louis also played a role in the controversial international showcase.