The Future of Geospatial Technology is in St. Louis – This is What You Should Know

Project Geospatial’s Facebook site describes it as “a webcast and blog focused on increasing awareness and education about geospatial technology” – but what, many folks may wonder, does geospatial actually mean?
One renowned dictionary, Merriam-Webster, defines the term, which first appeared circa 1970, as “consisting of, derived from or relating to data that is directly linked to specific geographical locations.”
Adam Simmons, the local nonprofit’s founder and CEO, expands: “The ‘geospatial’ in our title, Project Geospatial, has to do with the continual exploration and understanding of location – basically, ‘the science of where.’ That’s a little vague, but for good reason – the geospatial community branches out to many disciplines.”
In his work, Simmons aims to examine and explain the overarching importance of geospatial knowledge: “Everything that exists in our world has a location, and understanding where things are, how things move – including people – and how that affects our environment is key to better understanding how our world works, to solve complex problems involving war, food and water resources, space exploration, urban planning, public health, transportation and more.”
While recognizing the metro area’s considerable history with geospatial matters – perhaps most prominently with major locations of the federal National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency currently in Arnold and St. Louis – Simmons argues that the area’s once-modest geospatial profile has risen greatly, and even globally, of late because of two big factors. “The first is the announcement of NGA renovating their presence in St. Louis with their new western headquarters and scaling up their facility footprint, personnel and business opportunities offered locally,” he says.
“The second has more to do with the state of the industry as a whole. In the past decade, the geospatial industry has gone through a significant revolutionary shift from being primarily centered on the public sector to now incredibly and increasingly viable in the private sector. This means that other industries, such as agriculture, mining, energy, health care and others, have recognized the value of incorporating many aspects of geospatial technology into their business – and quickly.”
The financial sector, Simmons adds, has responded with both present and potential investments – an exciting turn of events for the metro area. “The combination of these factors has transformed St. Louis into a new hub for the geospatial industry, where opportunities are increasing exponentially,” he says. “The geospatial industry needs talented people and a chance to connect with more opportunities in the private and public sectors – St. Louis seems to really put forth the effort to build that foundation for companies wanting to grow.”
Mentioning the explosive capabilities of smartphones – with other technologies, like satellites and, almost inevitably, drones – Simmons touts “democratizing the technology, products and services offered by the geospatial industry” and “a massive transition in the balance from being government-focused to supporting more commercial or private endeavors.”
In that light, Project Geospatial, he continues, seeks to “create awareness of what’s happening within the geospatial industry of both the public and the private sectors and try to make it easier for them see ways they can work together to innovate and support one another.
“We also want to educate people on opportunities across the spectrum and provide thought-leadership insights of where that balance is going for the path forward. As location data and privacy [together form] a major concern as this technology has evolved, we want to keep people aware about the good this industry does for the benefit of all.”
Finally, in a world seemingly awash in information, Simmons muses on Project Geospatial’s overall role in contemporary society.
“Ultimately, our mission is to tell great stories about geospatial technology so [people] understand how important ‘where’ can be,” he says. “We want people inspired to look at geospatial careers, to better understand why they should study these areas in school and for people across sectors to be excited to work together to use geospatial data to solve big human problems.
“St. Louis is on the leading edge of this important industry in the U.S. and globally – in an industry all about location, this is the place people should want to be.”
