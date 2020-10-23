Test Drive: 2020 Lincoln Continental

Last December, after I drove the then all-new Lincoln Aviator, regular Ladue News readers may remember my declaration that Lincoln at that point was building the most complete execution of luxury I’d seen from an American manufacturer. Thereafter, I told myself I should someday circle back, figuratively, to see if those ideas translated into other Lincoln offerings.

Lincoln typically doesn’t enjoy the forefront of market visibility, but let me tell you why it should and why you should give its vehicles a fresh look.

Car people, I believe, scrutinize performance cars much more heavily than luxury cars. Performance can be broken down into hard data – 0 to 60, quarter-mile, lateral acceleration and so forth – with numbers making an undeniable argument.

Luxury, however, hinges on feeling and a driver’s opinion relative to what he or she has experienced in the past, leading to a case more difficult to make convincingly. Luxury, even more than performance, depends on small details.

Take, for instance, something as small as “new car smell.” Before every inch of auto interiors became made of plastics, luxury cars had a warm and soothing natural smell when new. Now, though, the scent of volatile chemicals escaping plastics has turned “new car smell” into something few people would want in an air freshener. In the Lincoln Continental, I felt myself take a deep breath – within seconds, the soothing scent of high-grade natural materials had returned.

Before putting the car in gear, I let my fingertips run over all the contact surfaces and controls, and everything within reach felt substantial. I adjusted my seat, finding nice touches such as three heights of lumbar support, a headrest that power-adjusts not only up and down but also forward and back, and finally, the most professional masseuse-like massaging seats I’ve felt in any car regardless of price. I was going to enjoy the Continental before even putting it in drive.