St. Louis Power Couple Creates Luxury Soaps Using Sustainable, Ethical Methods

Ryan Wood – a fitness instructor and half of the power couple behind Woodberry Co. – says that business is on a mission: “If we can eliminate at least one plastic bottle from someone’s shower, we’re making an impact.”

That ambition – a root value of the luxury soap brand born in December 2019 – stems from what was once a hobby of his significant other, Dr. Bary Klevene, an emergency room physician.

“Whenever we’d go somewhere, instead of wine, we would bring soap,” Wood says. “Those people we were gifting started asking for it. Eventually, we were, like, ‘Wait – you have to pay for this!’”

“They were, like, ‘I need a dozen or two to start!’” Klevene adds.

The demand was enough to convince the couple to launch Woodberry Co. Sustainability was important, as were choosing ethically made ingredients and always being transparent about the process of how Wood and Klevene make their highly valued products.

“We don’t use any animal products,” Wood says. “Everything is vegan.”

Woodberry Co. prides itself on offering luxury soaps that are 99.6 percent natural, according to Wood. That remaining percentage is due to one ingredient, mica, which is a mineral used to add sparkle to some of the soaps’ designs.

Because mica is often unethically mined, Wood and Klevene have chosen to use a lab-made version. The couple also uses palm oil, but only when it is RSPO-certified (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil), ensuring that their products are entirely traceable. Their products don’t use synthetic fragrances, either.