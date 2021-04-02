St. Louis Finance Expert Provides Recommendations for Financial Planning Amid the Pandemic

As with all other aspects of life at the moment, the COVID-19 pandemic have bludgeoned many folks budgetarily, making professional financial advice more integral than ever. Enter Hightower Advisors.

Brian Copeland, CPWA, CFP, serves as a partner and the director of financial planning at Hightower, one of the metro area’s most respected wealth advisors. When asked to cite perhaps the main financial impact of the pandemic locally, Copeland replies: “The uncertainty of the long-term impact on the community.

“So many families and small businesses have had to make major adjustments to get through this past year. Many small business have closed, and many of the ones that have made it through are still struggling. What does the ‘new normal’ look like once we get there? The unknowns surrounding this question have a major impact on the local economy and the overall well-being of people.”

Next, reflecting the fact that anything specific would demand a level of insight and analysis far beyond a general answer, Copeland mulls what advice Hightower might provide for financial planning amid the pandemic.

“This might sound like too simple of an answer, but having a plan is the most important step,” he states. “Unexpected times will always be part of our future, and you can’t always plan perfectly for the unexpected. Having a plan in place that can be flexible in order to adapt to the world helps ease some of the burden of the unknown and gives confidence moving forward.”

And with regard to “lessons learned” thus far from life in “the new normal,” how might folks best protect their portfolios or other assets from any further COVID-19 disruptions?