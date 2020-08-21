St. Louis-Based Nonprofit, Businesses Host Fundraisers to Benefit Shelter Pets

“Staying in” is the new “going out” in the year that the novel coronavirus has taken over. Local fundraisers aren’t letting that weigh down the spirit of their events, though.

Raise a Pint for Pets

Urban Chestnut Brewing Company has partnered with Purina for its annual Raise a Pint for Pets campaign and is giving people a way to support a cause while spending time at home with their pets. Buy an Urban Underdog Dinner Pack from Aug. 1 through Sept. 30 and for each one sold, Purina will donate $10 to the Petfinder Foundation to support local shelters. Bonus: Purina will also donate $1 for each can of Urban Underdog American Lager sold at participating Missouri establishments.

The dinner packs, available for pickup from the Grove Brewery & Bierhall, include: one take ‘n’ bake pizza ($25 for cheese and $28 for pepperoni), one four-pack of Urban Underdog American Lager, one bag of Purina Beggin’ Strips and a limited edition Urban Underdog can koozie.

Purses & Pumps for Pooches & Pals

The Humane Society of Missouri’s fabulous fundraiser, Purses & Pumps for Pooches & Pals, has gone virtual and aims to bring guests the best of this beloved event. Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the annual fundraiser traditionally hosts more than 400 professional women in the St. Louis area, with an evening of networking, sips and bites from the finest local restaurants, plus a raffle for designer shoes and bags. Raffle tickets are available for $25 each at hsmo.org/purses.