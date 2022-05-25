St. Louis-Based Left Bank Books Foundation Increases Access to Banned Books Through its Literacy & Justice Project

When the Wentzville School District removed copies of the books “The Bluest Eye,” “Heavy,” “Fun Home” and “All Boys Aren’t Blue” from its library shelves in January, St. Louisans called the Central West End neighborhood’s beloved longtime independent bookstore, Left Bank Books, looking for a way to respond.

“Public schools might try to cut people off from these books and stories, but we created a project that tries to keep them [in the community],” says Amber Norris, Left Bank Books store assistant manager and marketing and publicity manager.

The bookstore’s nonprofit arm, Left Bank Books Foundation, launched the Literacy & Justice Project in late January to make these books more accessible, in addition to “Maus” – which was banned earlier this year in Tennessee. In announcing the project, the bookstore staff, led by co-owner Kris Kleindienst, expressed: “Race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnicity, religion and apparently even history are taboo subjects in the eyes of an extreme minority. While the efforts to resist the rightward turn away from the democratic principle of free expression are multifaceted and ongoing, we thought we would try to make a difference in real time for folks who lack access to the material being challenged.”

Here’s how it works: Online donations are being accepted to send “The Bluest Eye” by the late Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison, “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George Matthew Johnson, “Heavy” by Kiese Laymon, “Fun Home” by Alison Bechdel or “Maus” by Art Spiegelman to those who sign up for a free copy as funds allow. Individuals can request a book, and educators can ask for multiple copies.

At press time, more than $15,000 has been donated, and 215 books have been sent to individuals, as well as a number of copies provided to several local educators for their school libraries and classrooms, Norris notes. “Anyone can request one copy of one of the banned books, and anyone can make a donation to support the gifting of these books,” she explains. “Donations can be made in any amount – everything helps.”

The literary works are beneficial to “young people who can see themselves in the experiences in these books that they read,” Norris notes. “For others, they become exposed to different life experiences and learn empathy and understanding. It’s connecting people to each other and their own humanity.”

One local school benefiting from the project is St. Louis’ Metro Academic and Classical High School. The school’s library media specialist, Brenda Kukay, says it allows students access to more titles with diverse stories and characters.

“Our high school population is very diverse and open-minded, and the students prefer to read books that convey those qualities,” Kukay explains. “The students are eager to read about characters and situations they can relate to or have a curiosity about. These books often address sensitive or uncomfortable subjects that teens want to read and talk about – topics that should not be forbidden or banned.”

According to the American Library Association, in 2020, a reported 273 books were the subject of attempted censorship – the majority of which centered on issues of race, gender and sexuality. In 2021, that number rose to 1,597.

“The students are always astounded to learn that censorship exists regardless of the First Amendment,” Kukay adds. “They need to know they have the right to choose whatever they want to read and exercise that right. I hope that these teens will continue to fight for the right to read in their adult life as well.”

The Literacy & Justice Project continues to accept banned-book requests and donations at lbbfound.org. “As Left Bank Books continues to receive donations, we know our community remains concerned about access to literature,” Norris says. “This is a grassroots effort by individuals – not big corporate donors – but everyday people who value the literature they had access to in their lives and want that for others as well.”

Left Bank Books Foundation, 399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis, 314-367-6731, lbbfound.org

Metro Academic and Classical High School, 4015 McPherson Ave., St. Louis, 314-534-3894, www.slps.org/domain/2483

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.