St. Louis Area Schools, Universities Continue to Meet COVID-19 Challenges

Returning to school looks different this season. Local students wear masks as they cross the campus, study in courtyards and maintain social distance during in-person instruction, while others sit before computer monitors for at-home e-learning.

As the coronaviral pandemic brings a slew of unique challenges for the 2020-21 school year, many metro area educational institutions are implementing a mix of in-person and remote learning plans along with safety measures aimed to ensure a healthy, successful fall semester – and beyond.

At Webster University in Webster Groves, President Julian Z. Schuster says the semester started successfully with a series of safety protocols, including employing mandatory daily health checks, adding hand-sanitizing machines, closing buildings to visitors and reducing the number of people on campus through more online classroom opportunities and fewer on-campus residents.

As the school year continues, Schuster says that “there will be a natural tendency to relax behaviors, which is part of human nature. That’s why we have started to send out periodic reminders to the community that these rules must be maintained, and everyone must be vigilant. Our hope is that everyone continues to follow our new safety protocols and that we will still be able to provide excellent educational opportunities for our students into the new year and beyond.”

Debra Lohe, interim vice president for student development at Saint Louis University, says the home of the Billikens also is experiencing a good start.