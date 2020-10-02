St. Joseph’s Academy Maximizes Academic Tech Opportunities Amid Pandemic

Once upon a time, classes in educational institutions at all levels relied heavily on blackboards (sometimes in green) with good old-fashioned sticks of chalk. So, too, did they promote so-called group work, wherein two or more students almost literally put their heads together in what no one in those halcyon days would have thought to call cohorts.

No longer!

This year, given technological advances only accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, such practices seem long gone. Digital tablets have supplanted paper and pencil, while students spend less time zooming to and from classrooms and school buses than Zooming with their teachers and peers.

Manifold educational institutions in the metro area, of course, have been scrambling madly to cope with the novel coronavirus through technological advances, perhaps none with better timing than St. Joseph’s Academy, the 180-year-old Frontenac all-girl college prep school.

As part of multimillion-dollar enhancements to its campus, St. Joseph’s just augmented its capability to serve “the growing number of our students interested in engineering and related fields,” notes Regina Mooney, the academy’s president, in a recent press release.

More specifically, those enhancements cover innovations in STEM (the acronym for “science, technology, engineering and math”).

Under Maryland Heights’ Hastings+Chivetta as project architect and Ellendale’s BSI Constructors as general contractor, construction on the enhancements commenced in 2019 and concluded in the nick of time for the start of this fall’s academic semester on Aug. 24.