SSM Health Direct Care Program Helps Employers Create Safe Work Environments

SSM Health, a leading comprehensive health enterprise in the Midwest, has partnered with Paladina Health, one of the nation’s largest direct primary care providers, to support local employers with return-to-work resources.

The online guide, available at paladinahelath.com/returntowork, details ways for employers to protect employees and clients through screening and testing for the coronavirus, provides tools to assist in monitoring potential and confirmed cases, and offers ongoing consultation to keep the local workforce healthy and productive.

This initiative, which aims to strengthen the economy while protecting the population, assists employers in instilling confidence in their employees that they are returning to a safe work environment, according to the press release. Paladina Health marries technology and medical expertise to create up-to-date resources that contend with the ongoing public health crisis and combat its crippling effect on the community and local economy.

“The health and wellness of the community we serve has always been a priority for us – but never more than now as we help to protect each other from COVID-19,” states Carolyn Koenig, chief administrator officer of SSM Health, in the press release. “The new program helps us deliver on our promise to stand by our community, delivering exceptional health care services to everyone in their time of need.”

This comprehensive resource guide aids employers by addressing individualized issues through virtual visits and webinars on common topics, such as cost strategies that can evolve health care, among other tools. SSM Health Direct Care’s local coordinator will work with employers to develop and implement a tailored program, allowing businesses and organizations from various industries to seek guidance.