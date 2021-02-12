Spread Joy With Kirkwood-Based Cott Studio’s Intricate Cakes, Florals

It’s no surprise Nakyung Lee’s mesmerizingly intricate cake designs, which feature lifelike flowers carefully created with Italian buttercream icing, each take at least five hours to create.

“A lot of customers say, ‘How can I eat this? It’s so beautiful!’” Lee says of her meticulously handcrafted sweet treats. “While it takes a long time to make my cakes and cupcakes, they’re meant to be eaten. I always can make more!”

Cake-making is a creative process that sparks joy for Lee, a Seoul, South Korea, native who aims to spread that sweet sentiment to area residents’ everyday occasions with bloom-covered cakes and bright, fresh floral arrangements via her online gift shop, Cott Studio.

The Kirkwood-based small business was born out of creativity and opportunity. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the flower shop where Lee worked shuttered for a month. “A month of not working allowed me time to think about my future and what I want out of a career,” she says. “I’ve always enjoyed expressing myself through flowers and baking. So I started Cott and am excited to connect and communicate with St. Louis people through flowers and cakes.”

An art degree graduate of Seoul Institute of the Arts, Lee learned the arts of cake-making and flower-arranging in her home country. “In Korea, it’s common to eat rice cakes with decorative sweet bean paste,” she explains. “I learned flower-piping by using sweet bean paste because it is easier to use to decorate than buttercream. After I got used to making flowers by piping with bean paste, I learned how to pipe flowers with buttercream.”