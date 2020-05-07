Send Some Love Through Local Gift Deliveries

As people adjust to the “new normal” resulting from the coronaviral pandemic, socialization has required innovation. You may not be able to grab a drink with friends or brunch with family, but there are endless ways to support loved ones from afar.

To help, LN rounded up a few items to gift those you’re missing most as a reminder of just how much they’re loved – and just in time for Mother’s Day.

Treats and Surprises. There’s no doubt that groceries are essential, but with social distancing a necessity to slow the impact of COVID-19, families face fear of infection just from popping into a store for something small. You can help by sending a sweet treat or InstaCart gift card. Insomnia Cookies delivers across the nation, and little else brightens someone’s day as much as biting into a heavenly chocolate chip cookie.

Greetabl offers ultimate customization. Choose from a tasty treat, like caramels, or small tokens, such as a diamond-shaped bottle opener, and wrap it in a package of your own design, including a print and photos.

Crafts. Sometimes, the best stress-buster is the simplest. Gift an adult coloring book, like local favorites such as Boss Babes by Michelle Volansky or St. Louis Splendor by Jo Ann Kargus. Order these and others from Left Bank Books, which is offering free curbside pickup, $10 local delivery or $3.99 standard shipping.