'Self Made Sister': St. Louis-Based Podcast Spotlights Female Entrepreneurs, Advice for Success

There is no one-size-fits-all blueprint to success, particularly for women. Anna Keenan, host of the locally based podcast "Self Made Sister," sets out to answer the proverbial “How does she do it?” question in a way that will inspire more women to make a name for themselves.

"Self Made Sister" turned one year old on Oct. 17, celebrating alongside Keenan, who turned 37. The host chose to launch her podcast on her birthday because she wanted to start a new year in her life by putting her passion project “out there in the world.”

“I wanted to shine a spotlight on everyday women who are hustling and creating amazing companies and businesses and brands around the world,” she says. “It’s been an incredible journey.”

Her motivation behind Self Made Sister is to make women believe in themselves and in what they can achieve.

“So often, we see women hit that level of success and think, ‘Oh – well, they’re different,’” Keenan explains. “They don’t know the story. They don’t know the highs, the lows, the good, the bad and all the stuff it took [for these women] to get where they are.”

After working for almost six years as a marketing and philanthropic manager at the American fashion design firm Kendra Scott, whose founder took “$500 and turned it into a billion-dollar company,” Keenan knows true success lies in the pursuit of one’s dreams.

“One of my guests said, ‘Don’t wait for ‘one day’ – start at Day 1,” she relates. “That’s always resonated with me. ‘One day’ will never come – you create your Day 1. Don’t wait for it to be perfect because it won’t be. Don’t wait to have all the answers because you won’t. You grow, and there’s so much power in the growth.”