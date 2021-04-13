Searching for Leadership

The leaders among us – the ones ready and willing to take charge and right wrongs – will undoubtedly become the single strongest force for transformation in this century.

Each of us can lead – in our social circles, in our communities, at the local, state or even federal level. Leading takes only the willingness to exit your comfort zone, to dispel the notion that “it’s someone else’s problem,” to dare to stick out your neck despite perceived danger, embarrassment or fear.

We saw this multiple times during the past year. People from all walks of life banded together to get out the vote and oppose perceived injustice, dozens of candidates ran for office for the first time, and women, men and children helped needful neighbors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

So who are today’s leaders? A few decades ago, I heard a speech by Tom Peters, the renowned American business writer and speaker, whose popularity boomed in the 1980s and ’90s after he co-wrote In Search of Excellence in 1982. In the speech, Peters outline his Leadership Hall of Fame, a collection of traits that drive individuals to succeed at leading.

To paraphrase Peters, leaders display a diversity of mindset. They’re always changing, always seeking new ways to do or look at things. They handle failure in stride and always stay positive.

Peters characterized leaders as audacious and even a bit nuts, noting that they don’t believe in conventional wisdom and sometimes happily take the “wrong” side of an issue. Still, they remain consummate truth-seekers, willing to try something new on impulse.