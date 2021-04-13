 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Searching for Leadership

Searching for Leadership

Akande March 2021.jpg

The leaders among us – the ones ready and willing to take charge and right wrongs – will undoubtedly become the single strongest force for transformation in this century.

Each of us can lead – in our social circles, in our communities, at the local, state or even federal level. Leading takes only the willingness to exit your comfort zone, to dispel the notion that “it’s someone else’s problem,” to dare to stick out your neck despite perceived danger, embarrassment or fear.

We saw this multiple times during the past year. People from all walks of life banded together to get out the vote and oppose perceived injustice, dozens of candidates ran for office for the first time, and women, men and children helped needful neighbors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

So who are today’s leaders? A few decades ago, I heard a speech by Tom Peters, the renowned American business writer and speaker, whose popularity boomed in the 1980s and ’90s after he co-wrote In Search of Excellence in 1982. In the speech, Peters outline his Leadership Hall of Fame, a collection of traits that drive individuals to succeed at leading.

To paraphrase Peters, leaders display a diversity of mindset. They’re always changing, always seeking new ways to do or look at things. They handle failure in stride and always stay positive.

Peters characterized leaders as audacious and even a bit nuts, noting that they don’t believe in conventional wisdom and sometimes happily take the “wrong” side of an issue. Still, they remain consummate truth-seekers, willing to try something new on impulse.

Finally, Peters called leaders passionate about their dreams, undaunted in pursuing those dreams.

The time has come for all of us to decide what our own dreams are – and what we can do to make them reality.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Benjamin Ola. Akande is the former Assistant Vice Chancellor of Washington University in St. Louis. Dr. Akande, a long-time St. Louis resident, currently serves on the board of Saint Louis Art Museum, Forest Park Forever, Girls Inc. and Argent Capital.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Movers & Shakers: Eva Frazer
Business

Movers & Shakers: Eva Frazer

Eva Frazer’s passion and drive to help those in need shine in both her career choice as a physician and her personal commitment as a volunteer serving the metro area.