Rung for Women: St. Louis-Based Program Helps Women Climb the Ladder to Professional, Personal Success

“Progress, not perfection.” That’s the motto Ali Hogan and Leslie Gill live by as founder and president, respectively, of Rung for Women, a program designed to give metro area women a leg up on the path to a better life and career, with a family- sustaining wage.

“It’s such an appropriate message for women,” Gill says. “So many women feel that if they’re not Superwoman, they’re not successful. We want women to know that they don’t have to be perfect – they just need to keep on moving up the rungs of the ladder.”

And for 106 local women, Rung is offering the boost they need to get off the ground.

Out of almost 1,000 women who expressed interest, the first cohort of 106 recently began the program designed to transform their professional and personal lives through a holistic mix of services underpinned by six core values: excellence, respect, safety, equity, joy and self-determination. Hogan developed the concept for Rung after owning her former retail store of the same name, which operated from 2010 to 2017. The shop offered affordable consignment business clothing.

“When I had the shop, I wanted it to be a place for women to feel they had a safe community where they could hang out,” Hogan says. In cooperation with local organizations that provide housing and services for women and children in crisis, Hogan opened Rung for special events where women could shop and pamper themselves. “Most had never experienced the kind of environment we created at Rung, and quite a few didn’t know where they’d be next since they were in transitional housing programs,” she says.