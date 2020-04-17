Rise Up for Heroes Engages St. Louis Community to Thank Essential Workers

In times of crisis, we depend on the people willing to sacrifice their own safety and comfort to help others. Recently, a group of St. Louisans divulged a way for people to come together from their homes and honor these frontline heroes in the metro area.
Beginning Saturday, the group Rise Up for Heroes is encouraging fellow St. Louisans to stand outside their homes at 7 p.m. every night and show appreciation through applause, song or even dance – while maintaining a safe six-foot distance from others.
Rise Up for Heroes is a grassroots organization founded by business people in the St. Louis community accepting donations for the St. Louis Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Regional Response Fund. Inspired by cities like Milan and New York City singing and applauding their essential service workers, Rise Up for Heroes seeks to call people in the city and county to action and thank everyone from hospital employees and first responders to the grocery store workers and delivery drivers that help keep society running.
“We think this is the biggest crisis St. Louis has seen since (the Spanish flu epidemic of) 1918, and we think this will bring the area together,” said marketing executive Keith Alper, one of the area business people behind the organization, in an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Every other night at 5:30 p.m. through April 26, Rise Up for Heroes will also send a “care-avan” of vehicles throughout different St. Louis neighborhoods, winding to a nearby hospital to thank the workers there. Each evening’s caravan will feature notable St. Louis icons, such as the St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird and Blues mascot Louie, as well as an honored essential worker.
To learn more, view the care-avan routes or donate to Rise Up for Heroes, visit riseupforheroes.org.
