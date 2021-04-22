Repurpose for a Purpose: Operation Food Search Program Seeks to Minimize Landfill Waste by Partnering With Businesses

Operation Food Search has bolstered its resolve to aid individuals and families dealing with food insecurity – a number which has increased as many have lost jobs in the last year – with the revitalization of one of its programs, Repurpose for a Purpose. The program provides businesses with affordable recycling solutions, and a portion of its proceeds benefits OFS, according to a press release.

“Throughout the decades, we have always focused our efforts with long-term goals in mind,” says Kristen Wild, president and CEO of OFS. “Repurpose for a Purpose creates the perfect strategic partnership in terms of community service and environmental sustainability – two sectors we continuously emphasize in our overall mission.”

This year, the nonprofit – which, according to its website, serves 200,000-plus persons on a monthly basis – is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Repurpose for a Purpose launched in 2009 and has been recently strengthened to meet the needs of current turnover in office spaces in an eco-friendly manner, with a dual purpose of aiding OFS in its mission to heal the region’s hunger.

“Our two program partners, Becker Iron & Metal and Warehouse of Fixtures, are highly respected companies committed to our mission of healing hunger by offering quality, affordable services,” Wild states.

According to the release, “both partners utilize their industry knowledge and logistics capabilities to create customized service for businesses of every size.”

The initiative offers two divisions, based on the need of the participating business: Metal for Meals or Furniture for Food. The former coordinates the removal of scrap metal, while the latter manages excess furniture removal for businesses that are closing, relocating or remodeling.