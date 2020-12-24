Q&A with Nancy Spewak: Ladue Mayor Reflects on 2020, Discusses Plans for 2021

From a global pandemic to social unrest across the nation, Ladue – like communities around the country – has endured a trying 2020. LN recently caught up with Ladue Mayor Nancy Spewak about the unprecedented past year and what she envisions for the local community’s future in 2021.

What are your thoughts on how the local community and businesses have managed amid the pandemic?

I am impressed at how we have stood together as a community and supported each other. Our residents have been respectful and understanding of the St. Louis County COVID-19 restrictions placed upon City of Ladue employees, who continue to deliver the highest level of services even with these restrictions. I am equally impressed with our local businesses who have adapted to these imposed restrictions and continue to offer their goods and services in limited capacities. Our residents have been very supportive of our shops and our restaurants during such a difficult time.

What are some of the city’s major accomplishments of 2020?

The City of Ladue received the GFOA (Government Finance Officers Association) Award, which is the highest honor awarded to government finance for transparency and presentation of budget documents. We formed a Ladue Cellular Service Advisory Committee, comprised of residents who are making great strides in our efforts to improve cell service. And we have continued to provide the highest level of service with regard to police, fire, EMS, public works, building and administrative services during this health crisis, involving remote workspaces, scheduling adjustments and virtual meetings.