Q&A With Kimberly Franks, the Founder and Owner of Liberated Roots Collection

Based in St. Louis, Liberated Roots Collection is both an online and a pop-up retailer that features a wide variety of products made by Black creators, from handbags and jewelry to soaps and stationery. We sat down with Kim Franks, the founder and lead curator of this self-described “consciously curated oasis of Black culture and creativity,” for a Q&A about her business, entrepreneurship and more.

How did you first come up with the concept for Liberated Roots Collection, and when were you able to launch the brand?

I launched Liberated Roots Collection in 2020 with the mission of providing a streamlined connection between conscious shoppers and Black-owned brands. I conceived the idea while working with a local ethical/sustainable brand.

Conscious consumers have a deep concern about how their purchases impact makers, communities and the environment, and many of our customers wanted to know if we were a Black-owned brand. This was occurring against the backdrop of an array of uprisings from [the] Ferguson protest to [St. Louis police officer Jason] Stockley to George Floyd, volatility in the White House and a health pandemic that disproportionately impacted BIPOC [Black, Indigenous and people of color] communities.

This timeline of events led to an awakening that brought awareness to Black business ownership, a major pipeline for self-sufficiency and economic access. By 2020, I had become stagnant in my activism, struggling with battle fatigue, and wanted to find a path toward re-imagining the future as opposed to constantly battling an unacceptable status quo. I found inspiration in the creative community and wanted to nurture that.