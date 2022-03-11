Q&A With Kimberly Franks, the Founder and Owner of Liberated Roots Collection

Based in St. Louis, Liberated Roots Collection is both an online and a pop-up retailer that features a wide variety of products made by Black creators, from handbags and jewelry to soaps and stationery. We sat down with Kim Franks, the founder and lead curator of this self-described “consciously curated oasis of Black culture and creativity,” for a Q&A about her business, entrepreneurship and more.
How did you first come up with the concept for Liberated Roots Collection, and when were you able to launch the brand?
I launched Liberated Roots Collection in 2020 with the mission of providing a streamlined connection between conscious shoppers and Black-owned brands. I conceived the idea while working with a local ethical/sustainable brand.
Conscious consumers have a deep concern about how their purchases impact makers, communities and the environment, and many of our customers wanted to know if we were a Black-owned brand. This was occurring against the backdrop of an array of uprisings from [the] Ferguson protest to [St. Louis police officer Jason] Stockley to George Floyd, volatility in the White House and a health pandemic that disproportionately impacted BIPOC [Black, Indigenous and people of color] communities.
This timeline of events led to an awakening that brought awareness to Black business ownership, a major pipeline for self-sufficiency and economic access. By 2020, I had become stagnant in my activism, struggling with battle fatigue, and wanted to find a path toward re-imagining the future as opposed to constantly battling an unacceptable status quo. I found inspiration in the creative community and wanted to nurture that.
Liberated Roots Collection works with local Black creatives and entrepreneurs to showcase their goods and products. How do you connect with these talented creators to stock their wares in your shop?
With our brand standards of social consciousness and sustainability, we curate through the eye of a needle, which means our search for mission-aligned brands takes us all over the country and the world.
Our priority, however, is placed upon sourcing locally when possible. We connect through a number of sources, including wholesale marketplaces and through in-person networking. Sometimes, brands find us.
What kinds of goods do you stock? Are there other services that the brand provides?
We stock modern vintage fashion gems hand-selected by yours truly and a selection of small-batch-made accessories, bath and beauty products, home décor and gifts sourced from Black-owned independent brands. We provide custom gift-box services to both retail and business clients.
Given the all-too-common (and unfortunate) “talent drain” seen in midsize Midwestern cities, what does it mean to be able to “create a shelter that helps sustain the work of Black makers and connects shoppers to high-quality goods” right here in St. Louis?
Liberated Roots Collection is a showcase of Black culture and creative talent, and I see my role as being similar to that of an art curator. I spend hours on top of hours carefully researching, screening and selecting a complementary lineup of brands to feature.
When I do my job well, I am amplifying the voice of the brands in the collection.
How can locals and visitors alike get involved and support your mission?
We need your influence. Follow us on our social media pages (Instagram and Facebook) and by subscribing to our newsletter through my website. Tell a friend, family member or colleague about us.
What’s next for your brand?
Community is a core focus of why I launched Liberated Roots Collection. Creative people working together help make for stronger communities. My focus for this year is building mission-aligned connections with customers and with other entrepreneurs.
Liberated Roots Collection, liberatedrootscollection.com