Planning a Luxurious Staycation in the St. Louis Metro Area

Travel may be limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean area residents can’t experience a fabulous weekend getaway. Virtual gaming, full-service spas and award-winning cuisine are just a taste of the extravagant staycation amenities the metro area’s top hotels have to offer that will make you forget you’re in your hometown.

The area’s luxury resorts are playing host to a large number of locals these days – all while keeping the pandemic in mind, so guests don’t have to – incorporating enhanced cleaning protocols and socially distanced amenities for a safe, stress-free stay. “It’s healthy to crave a change of scenery,” says Alper Oztok, general manager at Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis. “People are looking to get away without having to travel far and still have an all-inclusive experience.”

The top-rated property is “a destination in itself,” Oztok notes, offering amazing views of the Gateway Arch from lavish guest rooms; a spacious, 12,000-square-foot spa; the Cinder House Restaurant by James Beard Award-winning chef Gerard Craft; full-service in-room dining; an outdoor heated pool; and its latest addition, the new eighth-floor Topgolf Swing Suite, featuring two simulator bays with a variety of virtual games, including the Topgolf target game, Zombie Dodgeball, Hockey Shots, Baseball Pitching and Carnival Classic. “It is truly a terrific amenity for guests of all ages,” Oztok says. “We often see couples enjoying it as a date night, families booking it as an indoor activity and business groups meeting after work. Guests can enjoy cocktails, beers, appetizers and more without having to leave the space.”