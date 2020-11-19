Movers & Shakers: Susan Sanders Block

Susan Sanders Block’s imagination began flowing when she was a young girl. In kindergarten, she was diagnosed with Legg-Calve-Perthes disease and confined to her bed for eight months. “I spent a lot of time by myself,” she says.

Although she eventually recovered, she had to avoid high-impact activities and was not allowed to walk, run or jump like other kids. “I had to keep myself occupied since there was no TV in my bedroom, and I could not read very well,” she explains. Her creativity grew even more as the years passed, helping her blossom into the gifted woman she is today – an accomplished artist, entrepreneur, interior designer, supporter, mentor and volunteer extraordinaire.

At the age of 20, she joined Junior League, where she says she learned how to be an effective volunteer. “I love doing the creative work needed by organizations,” she says. “It’s rewarding to see them grow and know that you have been a part of their success.”

In the past 40 years, she has chaired more than 100 events and committees, including the Leigh Gerdine Advisory Council at Webster University’s College of Fine Arts, the St. Louis County Library Gala, the St. Louis City Library Gala and Craft Alliance’s 40th anniversary. She has also served on more than 20 boards, including the Arts and Education Council, the Saint Louis Art Museum, the Saint Louis Zoo and the Spirit of St. Louis Women’s Fund, which she co-founded. A supporter and mentor to many fashion designers and artists, she also serves on the board of the St. Louis Fashion Fund.