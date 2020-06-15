Movers & Shakers: Sharon Greenstein Gorman

Sharon Greenstein Gorman can talk affectionately about the elderly for hours on end: “I love the elderly. They are no different than we are, but their wisdom continues to give me invaluable lessons in both history and patience.”
President of Certified Care Management, LLC, she says: “I assist with navigating the often-challenging health care world and advocate for my clients in every possible way. We are one of only two contracted case management firms with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society serving in and around the St. Louis metropolitan area. Case management works with much more than aging. Many people have chronic or situational needs, like MS.”
Gorman was born and raised in Indiana and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Indiana University. Her first entry in the field of elder care was serving for almost 10 years as director of a national home care company, where she was “responsible for the client experience from start to finish,” she says. Gorman then began training as a care manager, and a short while later, she “went out on my own as a care manager, navigating the often-challenging health care world and advocating in every possible way. I grew up believing that if something was worth doing, it was worth doing it right.”
Her recent volunteer service has been in the health and aging field. She is a founding member of the St. Louis Care Alliance, as well as a member of the boards of the Midwest Aging Life Care Association, Covenant Place and the Community Advisory Board of Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Gorman is past president of Aging Ahead, a state agency known for its more than 20 senior centers and Meals on Wheels program. “Aging Ahead provides a multitude of services, assisting and advocating for men and women 60 and over to live independent lives in their own homes,” she says. “Sometimes people forget that the past has brought us to where we are now. If we don’t take care of those who created it, we will have no future. It costs much less to provide some assistance to the elderly than providing total care, which can easily happen if we do nothing.”
Prior to her health care career, this creative woman spent a decade painting murals and specialty finishes in homes. She also worked as a book illustrator. “I was fortunate to be raising kids during the time that everyone was nutty for both types of painting,” she says. “It was the ideal ‘mom job.’” No longer painting professionally, she says she now relishes painting both furniture and wall art for her home.
Gorman and her husband, Michael, a physical therapist, met through a dating service. Now married for five years, they live in Chesterfield. Their blended family includes four children, two dogs and two cats. “We feel really blessed,” she says. “Our children are healthy, smart and terrific.
Gorman says COVID-19 has “driven my already-active business to another level. Since almost all my calls are due to a crisis, the pandemic has accelerated the need. Many people wanted to move a loved one from a community so that they could be with them. Out-of-town children now need a local advocate, and discharges from the hospital for any reason are now more complicated. I am thrilled I chose health care as my vocation and that I can offer my clients personalized care consultation in making health, wealth and legal decisions that impact their everyday lives.”
An innate storyteller and award-winning photographer and writer, Alice Handelman provides Ladue News readers with a glimpse into lives that enrich St. Louis.
