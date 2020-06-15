Movers & Shakers: Sharon Greenstein Gorman

Sharon Greenstein Gorman can talk affectionately about the elderly for hours on end: “I love the elderly. They are no different than we are, but their wisdom continues to give me invaluable lessons in both history and patience.”

President of Certified Care Management, LLC, she says: “I assist with navigating the often-challenging health care world and advocate for my clients in every possible way. We are one of only two contracted case management firms with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society serving in and around the St. Louis metropolitan area. Case management works with much more than aging. Many people have chronic or situational needs, like MS.”

Gorman was born and raised in Indiana and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Indiana University. Her first entry in the field of elder care was serving for almost 10 years as director of a national home care company, where she was “responsible for the client experience from start to finish,” she says. Gorman then began training as a care manager, and a short while later, she “went out on my own as a care manager, navigating the often-challenging health care world and advocating in every possible way. I grew up believing that if something was worth doing, it was worth doing it right.”

Her recent volunteer service has been in the health and aging field. She is a founding member of the St. Louis Care Alliance, as well as a member of the boards of the Midwest Aging Life Care Association, Covenant Place and the Community Advisory Board of Missouri Baptist Medical Center.