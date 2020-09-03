Movers & Shakers: Richard Lazaroff

Richard Lazaroff – the newly elected president of the St. Louis Bridge Center in Olivette – became a Life Master of the game of bridge in only 3½ years. A retired, board-certified pediatrician, Lazaroff says he loves tacos, burgers, tennis and golf but adds that, above all, “I love being a grandfather. Our four grandchildren come first. We call ourselves ‘The Ice Cream Gang.’”

Lazaroff is proud to have devoted his medical career to helping parents raise successful and emotionally healthy children. Inspired by his personal and professional experiences, he authored Some Assembly Required: A Guide to Savvy Parenting. Published in 2018, the book offers advice on topics backed by actual patient encounters and vignettes about his own children.

“My goal in writing the book was to help parents understand themselves and be intentional in their parenting choices,” he says.

Lazaroff shares his lessons learned with humor, guidance and wisdom and delves into what often lies just beneath the everyday challenges of parenthood. He also offers a pediatrician’s advice for parents attempting to raise successful, healthy children: “This is done by making intentional choices starting in infancy and continuing through adolescence.”

A former associate professor of pediatrics at Washington University in St. Louis, Lazaroff retired in 2016 after practicing pediatric medicine here for 35 years at the metro area’s Esse Health, where he served as chairman of its department of pediatrics.

“Going to work and doing the right thing medically became second nature,” Lazaroff says. “Being alert to the more unusual medical problems was an exciting challenge.”