Movers & Shakers: Myrna Meyer

As a past chair of the St. Louis Holocaust Museum & Learning Center in Creve Coeur, Myrna Meyer – a dedicated volunteer of more than 25 years – is proud that the museum she values so highly has been listed by FamilyLivingToday.com as one of the top 25 destinations for visitors to the metro area.

The museum – one of only 22 Holocaust museums in the U.S., attracting visitors from 48 states and six other countries – recently won a prestigious National Endowment for the Humanities challenge grant of $750,000.

Although the HMLC has temporarily closed for expansion, Meyer states: “Holocaust museums are special places that offer an unparalleled opportunity to use the unique history and lessons of the Holocaust to examine what it means to be hopeful in the face of a catastrophe and how we can all come together in compassionate ways today. HMLC has had great success over the last 25 years, and we now need more space to welcome visitors and expand the work we do to meet expectations of the 21st-century museum visitor. The expansion calls for tripling of the space, more modern technology and a renewed focus on the stories of those who lived during the Holocaust.”

Meyer met her husband, Jay Meyer, on her first day of work as a recreational therapist at the former Jewish Hospital of St. Louis (which merged with Barnes Hospital in 1996 to form Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood). The couple has now been married 58 years and has two children and four grandchildren.