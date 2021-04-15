Movers & Shakers: Mindy Horwitz Establishes mindyKNOWS for Parents of College Students

Mindy Horwitz first became aware that out-of-town parents might need a “local mom on the ground for assistance” two years ago when her oldest son was a freshman at Washington University in St. Louis.

“When Josh’s roommate hurt his ankle and was hobbling around campus, I realized his mom didn’t know who to turn to for help,” Horwitz says. “I knew that I could not only handle the situation from afar but could also serve as a great resource and service for all out-of-town parents with my local connections.”

Thus was born mindyKNOWS. Horwitz’s company helps students set up furniture, jump-starts their frozen car batteries and delivers custom care packages, including items such as hot chocolate bombs, birthday cakes and big balloons, in signature black bags with red ribbons. This unique service also helps new students find local doctors and places to eat.

Launched in the summer of 2019, mindyKNOWS offers subscriptions as well as à la carte services and packages. “We provide our customers help with a myriad of needs,” Horwitz says. Most customers are the parents of Wash U students. However, mindyKNOWS will gladly assist those from other local postsecondary educational institutions. The company currently has around 45 paid subscribers and has sold more than 300 packages.

Like a doctor, Horwitz is “on call” most of the time. She has a small crew of helpers but tries to do as much as she can on her own. “One day, during move-in, the parent of a freshman needed a mallet to help raise the bed in his dorm room,” she describes. “So I ran to Schnarr’s, purchased him a mallet and had it dropped off at his hotel within 20 minutes!”