Movers & Shakers: Lise Bernstein

Lise Bernstein vividly remembers the news flash about the toddler in north St. Louis County who accidentally shot himself after finding a loaded handgun in his home. “This tragedy, like many others, could have been prevented,” she says.

To this end, the now-retired marketing and communications professional devotes much of her time volunteering to prevent the curiosity of children from turning into a tragedy. “Small children are not developmentally capable of knowing the power of an unlocked gun that they may find in their homes,” she says.

Honored as a St. Louis Woman of Achievement in 2015, Bernstein is a past president of Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice, a volunteer-driven education and advocacy organization headquartered in University City. She says that gun violence prevention has been a major focus of the organization for the past five years.

“Through our Lock It for Love gun safety education project, we have reached thousands of St. Louis area residents with important information on safe gun storage,” Bernstein says. “We have distributed more than 6,000 free locks for guns to families who have children living in or visiting their homes. The organization promotes protection of everyone in the home of a gun owner by storing firearms [in a manner that is] locked, unloaded and kept separate from ammunition.” Bernstein says she is proud that FOCUS St. Louis selected the organization for a 2020 What’s Right With the Region Award.

“Research shows that when people receive gun safety education and a free device to lock their gun, their compliance with storing the gun increases by 10 percent,” she adds.