Movers & Shakers: Lisa Nichols

Lisa Nichols, CEO and co-founder of Chesterfield’s Technology Partners, was one of only 10 national female business owners to be invited to a 2017 roundtable discussion at the White House to discuss challenges and opportunities facing women entrepreneurs.

“It is a well-known fact that access to capital is the No. 1 challenge for women entrepreneurs, yet women-owned businesses are growing at four times the rate of our male counterparts,” Nichols says. “Women-owned businesses contribute $1.6 trillion to the American economy.”

Founded 26 years ago by Nichols and her husband, Greg, Technology Partners provides information technology staffing and solutions that help companies augment their tech and digital capabilities. “We are committed to making a global impact by harnessing technology for the greater good,” Nichols says.

She credits her husband and her parents, June and Gene Thompson, for instilling in her a positive work ethic. “My parents were some of the hardest-working people I know,” she says. “Dad worked until he was 84.”

Both Nichols and her husband worked for Fortune 500 companies for the first 10 years of their careers. “During the seven years Greg and I dated, he would always talk about one day owning and running a company so that we could do more good in the world,” Nichols says. “It is one of the many reasons I fell in love with him. He knew he was put here to make a difference in the lives of others, and I wanted to be on that train. In May 1994, we decided to hop on the entrepreneurial wagon, and we founded Technology Partners.”