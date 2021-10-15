Movers & Shakers: Jessica Z. Brown-Billhymer Honored With St. Louis Press Club's Catfish Award

Jessica Z. Brown-Billhymer enjoys the thrill of bringing people and institutions together by working behind the scenes to make things happen. The founder and president of Gateway Media Literacy Partners, she has forged relationships as a newspaper reporter; as a television producer, talent and writer at KSDK-Channel 5; in management at Southwestern Bell (now AT&T); in a myriad of volunteer positions; and as a higher education educator and media literacy education proponent and consultant.

Brown-Billhymer is the most recent recipient of St. Louis Press Club’s Catfish Award, which goes to a member who has made exceptional contributions to the field of communications and to the club.

“It’s a humbling honor, indeed, and I am eternally grateful for group recognition of my work from an organization that supports something I’m seriously committed to: journalism scholarships,” she says.

Brown-Billhymer took the lead as the producer and host of the club’s “IN THE NOW” initiative. “Our ‘IN THE NOW’ conversations are available for free at stlpressclub.org,” she says. “It is a series of more than 30 conversations with a variety of area communications professionals who talk candidly about their unique professional and personal experiences early on in the unfolding [COVID-19] pandemic.”

Born and raised in Chicago, Brown-Billhymer says she is a product of “a great public school education.” She attended the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism for three years. “Those foundational journalism roots are forever with me,” she says. She earned a Bachelor of Arts with a major in journalism from Northeastern University, Boston, and a master’s degree in communications – interactive media, with an emphasis on content management and media literacy, from Webster University locally.