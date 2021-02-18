Movers & Shakers: Jasmine Huda Discusses Her Career in Journalism

Few of Jasmine Huda’s fans know that the highly respected and award-winning KTVI FOX 2 news anchor/reporter’s love of journalism began not with television but with radio – specifically, National Public Radio.

As a student at Ladue Horton Watkins High School, Huda participated in speech and debate competitions and was named Missouri Radio News Speaking State Champion. At the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, she got her professional start by working both behind the scenes and on-air for public radio.

Huda says she feels fortunate to have had the opportunity to work in a variety of jobs in journalism, and she notes that no matter the medium, she’s always held the same goal: “to cover the news in a fair and objective way.”

Huda currently anchors FOX 2’s newscasts at 11 p.m. on weeknights and at 5 and 9 p.m. on Fridays. “It is an enormous responsibility and privilege to have my job and to be able to see the world evolve from my vantage point,” she says. “I am proud of my ability to maintain connections with people. If someone agrees to speak with me for an interview, they are putting their trust in me. That is not something I take lightly.”

Huda has interviewed politicians John Kerry and John Edwards, as well as literary legend Salman Rushdie, and has met many other renowned leaders, including former Secretary of State Colin Powell, U.S. Sen. Fred Thompson and President George W. Bush.

The youngest of five children, Huda was born and raised in Frontenac. Her parents immigrated here from West Bengal, India, in the 1960s. Of her mother, a homemaker, and her father, a retired physician, Huda says: “They had an arranged marriage and came with very little, but they worked hard, put a premium on education and became the embodiment of the American dream. For that, I am grateful.”