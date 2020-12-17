Movers & Shakers: Ida Early

Ida Early was just about to embark upon her first days of retirement after 38 years of dedicated professional service at Washington University in St. Louis when, without skipping a beat, she accepted the chairmanship of Women of Achievement’s 2021 virtual recognition celebration.

For a woman who has devoted her life to making a difference in the community, this was one more challenge she could not turn down. “Volunteers are the backbone of our society, and women volunteers deserve to be recognized for their role in building successful communities,” she says.

Honored in 2014 as a Woman of Achievement, Early was first introduced to volunteerism in 1987 at the Junior League of St. Louis. “Their goal is not only to address community issues but also to train volunteers so that they become effective leaders,” she says. “The league wants their members to populate the boards of community organizations and to be good at governance, fundraising, community building, communications, marketing and finance.”

As a past president of the league and a member of the board of directors for the Association of Junior Leagues International, headquartered in New York, she says, “We tried to build bridges and bring the best people to the table.”

Her active volunteerism throughout the years has included work with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Care and Counseling, the Miriam Foundation, Provident Behavioral Health, Churchill Center & School, the City of Webster Groves, Dance St. Louis, Girls Incorporated of St. Louis, the Girl Scout Council of Greater St. Louis, Interfaith Housing Help, The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum, the Missouri Community Service Commission, the Regional Arts Commission, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, the Spirit of St. Louis Women’s Fund, the St. Louis County Library, the Saint Louis Zoo Friends Association, The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis, United Way, the Webster Groves School District and the Webster Community Arts Foundation.