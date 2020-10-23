Movers & Shakers: Greg Yawitz

Greg Yawitz, board chair of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, is a proven leader in the St. Louis Jewish and secular communities. A people person, Yawitz prefers to connect in person, “but because of the pandemic, we are having Zoom meetings as we try to address people’s needs in the safety of their homes,” he says.

“I believe in ethical leadership, Jewish values and acts of kindness,” says Yawitz, the owner and managing director of commercial real estate broker and developer KEAT Properties in Olivette. “Helping others brings me personal meaning.”

His involvement in the federation is just one of the ways in which Yawitz embodies this purpose. “Jewish Federation exists to help many people – our support is not just limited to Jewish people,” he says. “Hunger impacts people of all religions and races. Through our more than 60 community partners, we address basic human needs, including food, emergency financial assistance, counseling and poverty. We build partnerships with the overall community, support housing and meals for the elderly, support education, assist people with disabilities and much more.”

John Greenberg, vice chair of campaign for the federation, calls Yawitz a “highly experienced and selfless leader who personifies the vital role of the Jewish Federation during this COVID-19 crisis.”

A resident of the metro area for the past 30 years, Yawitz was born here but moved with his family during fifth grade. He returned after graduating from Los Angeles’ University of Southern California. Immediately, he became civically involved through the St. Louis Counts group and its merger with the St. Louis Ambassadors, becoming the merged organization’s chair.