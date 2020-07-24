Movers & Shakers: Fran Zamler

Fran Zamler is a model citizen in more ways than one. Not only does this local philanthropist serve on a multitude of nonprofit boards and give back to the community via her creative talents, but also she’s a stunning professional fashion model. She’s graced both runways and magazines, helping charities and businesses favorably showcase their products.

At 5 feet, 8 inches tall, she began her modeling career in high school and continues it now both by modeling and by coordinating fashion shows for charity.

Zamler credits her parents and grandparents as her inspiration. “They all faced challenges but remained strong, resilient, compassionate people who taught me that family comes first,” she says. “My dad impressed upon his children, ‘The harder you work, the luckier you get.’”

Zamler thirsts for learning and says she can’t sit still. She has many hobbies, including gardening, golf and pickleball. Music and theater are two of her passions, and Zamler names the legendary 1957 Broadway musical West Side Story as one of her favorites. In an effort to combine her vocal talent with her love for caring for others, she has sung for 30 years with the the Junior League of St. Louis’ Junior League Larks, which entertains residents at nursing homes and retirement centers.

Married for 31 years to her husband, Steve, Zamler is the proud mother of three. She calls her children and grandchildren her greatest accomplishments. “I have always encouraged our children to be positive and follow their dreams and passions,” she says. “I feel blessed with our blended family that includes 13 grandchildren.”